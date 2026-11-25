State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir has urged South Africa to open a resident diplomatic mission in Dhaka to strengthen bilateral relations, boost trade and investment, and improve consular services.

He made the call when South Africa’s Non-resident High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Professor Anil Sooklal, paid a courtesy call on him at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.

Humaiun Kobir also called for simplifying visa procedures for Bangladeshi businesspeople, officials, students and other travellers visiting South Africa.

During the meeting, both sides noted the untapped potential for expanding bilateral trade and investment.

The state minister proposed forming a Joint Trade Forum and exchanging high-level business delegations to boost commercial ties between the two countries.

He also appreciated South Africa’s continued support for Rohingyas and urged the country to maintain its role in international efforts to ensure their safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable repatriation to Myanmar.