Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said on Wednesday that some officials of law enforcement agencies are involved in conspiracies by the activities-banned Awami League.

“Some police officers or members of other forces may also be involved in these conspiracies. We had warned them to perform their duties as government employees without any political affiliation and devote themselves to public service. However, some individuals may still be involved due to their character. We are keeping them under strict surveillance, and action will be taken against anyone found involved,” he said.

The home minister made the remarks while speaking to journalists at the Secretariat.

He said, “Several individuals have already been arrested based on specific allegations and evidence. They are now in jail in connection with sedition cases, while departmental cases have also been filed against them.”

On the possible return of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Salahuddin said she could be brought back to Bangladesh under the extradition treaty with India.

He said the Foreign Ministry was pursuing the matter with the neighbouring country through diplomatic channels.

AL leaders who fled the country over their alleged involvement in the July mass killings could also return through the repatriation process, he added.

Asked whether the government was under pressure, the minister said, “What pressure? We have already described the fugitive, convicted and banned Awami League as a terrorist group. It has no recognition as a political party, and the people of Bangladesh will not recognise it either.”

He said the party had been forced from power following the mass uprising and genocide in 2024 and its leaders had fled the country and taken refuge elsewhere.

“We have said before that the evil forces, mafia groups, fascist groups and anti-democratic forces that were driven out of the country after carrying out genocide cannot return to politics. There are one or two similar examples in world history, such as Nazi Germany, whose members could never engage in politics again,” he added.