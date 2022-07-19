Per liter edible oil price reduced by Tk 53 in Ctg wholesale market

Price of edible oil has reduced by Taka 53 per liter in Chaktai-Khatunganj wholesale market here in line with the reduction of price in the international market.

“The price of palm oil has reduced by Taka 2,000 and soybean oil by over Taka 1,000 for every 37.32 liters in Chaktai-Khatunganj wholesale within 15 to 20 days,” Alamgir Parvez, a leading wholesaler in Khatunganj, told BSS today.

He said the edible oil price would reduce more as the international market is witnessing a gradual price fall and added that Taka 500 to Taka 600 would cut for every 37.32 liters of oil within a week after importing the essential commodity under new LC.

General Secretary of Chaktai-Khatunganj Wholesale General Traders Welfare Association Mohammad Mohiuddin said the wholesale market has witnessed a huge price fall of edible oil as the price of palm oil has reduced Taka 4,300 to Taka 4,350 from Taka 6,300 within one month.

Noting that the imported products are sold at the Chaktai-Khatunganj market in line with the international market, he said, “But it is a matter of sorrow that the oil is still being sold at higher price in retail market”.

The government on Sunday, however, reduced the price of per liter bottled soybean oil by Taka 14 in domestic market in line with the reduction of price in the international market.

Besides, the government has also decided to reduce the price of palm oil by Taka 6 per liter to stand at Taka 148 from the existing Taka 154.

After the price cut, price of per liter bottled soybean oil stood at Taka 185 and per litre loose soybean oil at Taka 166 while the price of five liter soybean jar has been fixed at Taka 910.