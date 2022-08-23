Soybean oil price raised by Tk 7 a litre

Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (BVOVMA) has raised the price of bottled soybean oil by Tk 7per litre.

With the price hike, each litre of soybean oil is now at Tk 192.

The new price will be effective from Today (Tuesday).

The organisation announced this in a notification on Tuesday.

Meghna Group’s senior AGM Toslima Shahriar said the Soybean oil price has been raised as per the government’s approval.

Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vegetable Manufacturers Association (BVORVMA) made the proposal to the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission on August 3.

