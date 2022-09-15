World leaders to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral will take place in London on Monday, Sept 19, and a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries will attend.
The following have said they will come to London, reports Reuters.
ROYAL ATTENDEES
– Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan
– King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands
– King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain
– King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium
– Juan Carlos I, former King of Spain, and his wife Sofia
– Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary
– King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden
– King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway
NATIONAL LEADERS
– Joe Biden and Jill Biden, President and first lady of the United States
– Droupadi Murmu, President of India
– Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria
– Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand
– Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister
– Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania
– Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lankan President
– Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany
– Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korean President
– Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil
– Andrzej Duda, President of Poland
– Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy
– Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister
– Charles Michel, President of the European Council
– Ursula von der Leyen, President of European Commission
– Egils Levits, President of Latvia
– Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago
– Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian Prime Minister
– Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland
– Katalin Novak, Hungarian President
– Michael D. Higgins, President of Ireland
– Micheál Martin, Taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland
– Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica
– Floyla Tzalam, Governor General of Belize
– Susan Dougan, Governor General of St Vincent and the Grenadines
– Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh
COUNTRIES NOT INVITED
– Russia, Myanmar, Belarus, Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan