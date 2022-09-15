World leaders to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral will take place in London on Monday, Sept 19, and a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries will attend.

The following have said they will come to London, reports Reuters.

ROYAL ATTENDEES

– Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan

– King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

– King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain

– King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium

– Juan Carlos I, former King of Spain, and his wife Sofia

– Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary

– King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden

– King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway

NATIONAL LEADERS

– Joe Biden and Jill Biden, President and first lady of the United States

– Droupadi Murmu, President of India

– Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria

– Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand

– Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister

– Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania

– Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lankan President

– Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany

– Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korean President

– Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil

– Andrzej Duda, President of Poland

– Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy

– Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister

– Charles Michel, President of the European Council

– Ursula von der Leyen, President of European Commission

– Egils Levits, President of Latvia

– Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago

– Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian Prime Minister

– Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland

– Katalin Novak, Hungarian President

– Michael D. Higgins, President of Ireland

– Micheál Martin, Taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland

– Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica

– Floyla Tzalam, Governor General of Belize

– Susan Dougan, Governor General of St Vincent and the Grenadines

– Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh

COUNTRIES NOT INVITED

– Russia, Myanmar, Belarus, Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan