Govt to procure 1.65cr litres of soybean oil for TCB

The government will procure 1.65 crore litres of soybean oil for the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB).

The decision was taken today at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) chaired by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

Briefing reporters virtually after the meeting, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Abdul Barik said the cabinet committee approved three procurement proposals of the TCB under the Commerce Ministry to procure 1.65 crore liters of Soybean oil with a cost of around Taka 305.25 crore.

TCB will procure 55 lakh liters oil from Super Oil Refinery Ltd., Dhaka, 55 lakh liters from City Edible Oil Ltd. Dhaka and another 55 lakh liters from Meghna Edible Oil Refinery Ltd., Dhaka.

CCGP also approved a procurement proposal of National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) under the Secondary and Higher Secondary Division for the printing, binding and supplying of 11,20,01474 copies of text books for Ibtedai (1st and 2nd class), Secondary (Bangla and English versions) 6th and 7th class, Dakhil (6th and 7th class) and Teacher’s Guide and Technical (Trade Book) at a cost of around Taka 489.25 crore.

The meeting also approved a proposal of Public Works Department under the Housing and Public Works Ministry to procure the electrification works of the ‘External Electrification works of 1500 sft 4 Units 20 storied 2 nos Building’ of the Ruppur Green City Residential Complex from Mazid Sons Construction Limited with a cost of Taka 41.86 crore.

The meeting also approved a proposal of the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) under the Agriculture Ministry to procure 30,000 metric tonnes TSP Fertilizer from OCPSA, Morocco with a cost of Taka 221.53 crore.

The meeting also approved a proposal of the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) under the Ministry of Industries to procure 30,000 metric tonnes Bagged Prilled Urea Fertilizer from the Muntajat, Qatar at a cost of Taka 206.59 crore.

The meeting also approved another proposal of the BCIC to procure 30,000 metric tonnes (10%+) bulk granular urea fertilizer from the Muntajat, Qatar at a cost of Taka 209.10 crore.

The meeting also approved a proposal of the Local Government Department (LGD) under the Local Government Division to construct a 1.2 thousand-meter bridge over Ghora Uttara River in Mithamain Upazila of Kishoreganj District through the Max Infrastructure Limited at a cost of Taka 145.65 crore.

The meeting also approved another proposal of the LGD to construct a 606-meter bridge over the Brahmaputra River in Sadar Upazila of Jamalpur District through Restructure Limited at a cost of Taka 145.65 crore.