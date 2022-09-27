People infected with conjunctivitis asked to refrain from travelling: HSIA

The authorities concerned of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) on Tuesday requested people suffering from conjunctivitis not to travel within seven days of being infected with the disease.

In case of any emergency, it also asked the passengers suffering from the disease to go to the airport with a prescription of a registered physician and wearing sunglasses for travelling, said a press release issued by Executive Director Quamrul Islam of the airport, reports UNB.

It also asked the passengers suffering from conjunctivitis to be checked by a health officer of the Health Department at the airport and he will provide a fitness certificate after scrutinising the documents in case of any emergency.

The airport authorities issued the notice after observing the presence of people infected with conjunctivitis outside the airport for safety reasons.