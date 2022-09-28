Last campaign for COVID 1st, 2nd dose vaccines starts

A six-day special campaign for COVID vaccine began across the country, including the capital, on Wednesday to ensure the three doses to the people who have yet not taken the vaccine.

The campaign will continue till October 3. After that, no first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available in the country, said Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The government is trying to bring the unvaccinated people in the country under this programme. Some 33 lakh people will be brought under the first dose while 90 lakh under the second dos of the vaccine.

The DGHS said after October 3, no first dose will be available in the country.

A total of 3 crore vaccines are still now in the government’s preservation.