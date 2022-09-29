Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 679 cases

Bangladesh reported two more Covid-linked deaths with 679 fresh cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning.

With the new numbers, country’s total fatalities rose to 29,362 while the total caseload to 2,024,489, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate dropped to 13.53 per cent from Wednesday’s 14.07 per cent as 5,017 samples were tested.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent while the recovery rate declined to 97.04 per cent respectively.

In August, the country reported 32 Covid-linked deaths and 6,689 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.