Soybean oil price drops by Tk 14 a litre

The bottled soybean oil price has been dropped by Tk 14 a litre to Taka 178 per litre from the existing Taka 192 per litre.

The new price will come in effect from tomorrow (Tuesday).

Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association announced the decision in a press release on Monday.

It said that the new retail price of per litre bottled soybean oil will be Taka 178 per litre. The five litre jar of soybean will be sold at Taka 880, added the press release.

According to the press release, the leaders of the association held a meeting with Prime Minister’s Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman and senior secretary Tofazzel Hossain Miah. In the meeting, it was decided to reduce the price of soybean oil has been by Tk 14 per litre.

However, the price of loose soybean oil has reduced by Tk 17 per litre.

The new price of loose soybean oil will be Tk 158 per litre. Currently, loose soybean oil is being sold at Tk 175 per litre in the market.