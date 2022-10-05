Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 549 cases

Bangladesh reported two more Covid-linked deaths with 549 fresh cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

The country’s total fatalities rose to 29,374 with the new deaths. The new cases raised the country’s total caseload to 2,028,114, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate rose to 13.86 per cent from Tuesday’s 13.80 per cent as 3,961 samples were tested.

The latest deceased were men from Dhaka and Khulna divisions.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 percent and recovery rate dropped to 97. percent.

In September, the country reported 40 Covid-linked deaths and 13,251 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and highest fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.