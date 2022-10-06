Sugar price hiked, palm oil price lowered

Ministry of Commerce has fixed the price of palm oil at Tk 125 reducing by Tk 8 per litre.

Besides, the price of sugar has been increased by Tk 6 per kilogram.

The new prices will be effective from Friday.

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh announced the new prices after a meeting with the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association at the secretariat in Dhaka on Thursday.

According to the newly fixed prices, he said the loose sugar price has been raised from Tk 84 to Tk 90 a kg, while packaged sugar price has been increased from Tk 89 to Tk 95 per kg.

The palm oil price has been fixed at Tk 133 per litre which will now be Tk 125.