Bangladesh reports five Covid deaths, 491 cases

Bangladesh on Friday reported five Covid-19 deaths during the last 24 hours while it recorded 491 coronavirus positive cases during the same period.

The country reported 10.00 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 4,912 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, said a daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country’s total fatalities rose to 29,380 with the new deaths. The new cases raised the country’s total caseload to 2,029,015, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate declined to 10 per cent from Thursday’s 10.76 per cent as 4,912 samples were tested.

Among the latest deceased, four were women and another man from Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 percent and recovery rate rose slightly to 97. 03 per cent.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.03 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.45 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

Among the 29,380 fatalities, 12,926 occurred in Dhaka, 5,896 in Chattogram, 2,155 in Rajshahi, 3,734 in Khulna, 992 in Barishal, 1,348 in Sylhet, 1,427 in Rangpur and 902 in Mymensingh divisions.