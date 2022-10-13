Record 8 patients die from dengue in a single day

Eight more dengue patients died in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising this year’s death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 83.

This is the highest death toll from dengue in a single day this year.

During this period, 765 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever as cases keep rising, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the latest deaths, three were reported from Dhaka division and remaining five from Chattogram division.

The dengue death toll in Dhaka division stands at 46, in Chattogram division at 32 while it remained static in Barishal division at five.

Of the new patients, 497 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 268 outside it.

A total of 2,695 dengue patients, including 1,915 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The Directorate has recorded 23,282 dengue cases and 20,405 recoveries so far this year.

Meanwhile, the highest number of dengue cases have been detected in Cox’s Bazar during the current season, said Prof Dr Ahmedul Kabir, additional director general (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

A training programme is going on alongside an awareness raising programme about dengue, DGHS official Ahmedul Kabir said.

He stressed the need for raising public awareness about the disease. The DGHS also instructed the authorities concerned to prepare more hospitals for dengue treatment.