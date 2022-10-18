Bangladesh reports 6 more Covid deaths, 287 new cases

Bangladesh reported six more Covid-19-related deaths and 287 fresh cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

The country’s total fatalities rose to 29,408 with the new deaths and the new cases raised the total caseload to 2,033,119, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate rose to 6.97 per cent from Monday’s 6.92 per cent as 4,120 samples were tested during the period.

Among the latest deceased, five were men and another was woman and they were from Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent and the recovery rate rose to 97.16 per cent.

In September, the country reported 40 Covid-linked deaths and 13,251 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and its highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.