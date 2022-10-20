Dengue may decrease early November: DGHS

Dengue cases may decrease in the country by the end of this month or early November, said DGHS director (disease control) Nazmul Islam on Thursday.

He also hoped that the dengue cases will decline very soon if there is no favorable environment for the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes (if there is no rain).

The DGHS director said this to media at a programme in a city hotel this morning.

“If we are aware, the spread will also be reduced.”

Due to climate change and lack of awareness, dengue disease has increased in the country. Patients’ negligence caused dengue-related deaths as they did not take proper treatment on time.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne illness that occurs in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. Outbreak of the disease is usually seasonal, peaking during and after rainy seasons.

The official death toll from dengue in Bangladesh this year crossed 100 til Wednesday (October 19).