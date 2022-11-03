Private carrier Air Astra to start operations in November

New Bangladeshi private carrier Air Astra will start operations in November.

The airline received the go-ahead from the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) on Thursday.

Air Commodore Shah Kawsar Ahmed Choudhury, Member for Flight Standards and Regulations of CAAB, handed over the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) to Imran Asif, Chief Executive Officer and Accountable Manager of Air Astra, at a ceremony in Dhaka.

Air Astra already took delivery of two ATR 72-600 aircraft at Dhaka and two more aircraft are scheduled to be delivered within 2022.

The French-built aircraft is one of the most modern turboprops in the world with excellent industry reliability, configured to carry 70 passengers in a comfortable, quiet cabin, according to a media statement.