Bangladesh reports another Covid death, 46 cases

Bangladesh reported another Covid-19-linked death and 46 fresh cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With the new numbers, the country’s total fatalities rose to 29,426 and caseload to 2,035,828, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate dropped to 1.00 per cent from Saturday’s 1.96 per cent as 4,621 samples were tested during the period.

The latest deceased was a man from Sylhet division.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 percent while the recovery rate rose to 97.38 per cent.

In October, the country reported 60 Covid-linked deaths and 10,043 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.