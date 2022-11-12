Gold price goes up by Tk 2,333 per bhori

Gold price in the local market has jumped by Tk 2,333 to Tk 82,464 per bhori (11.664 grams) with effect from Sunday (Nov 13).

The price of 22-carat gold is now Tk 7,070 per gram while it is Tk 6,750 for 21-carat gold, according to a press release issued by Bangladesh Jewellers’ Association (BAJUS) on Saturday.

The price of 18-carat gold has been fixed at Tk 5,785 a gram while that of traditional one at Tk 4,760 each gram.

The price of 22-carat silver is Tk 130 per gram while that of 21-carat one Tk 123 per gram and the price is Tk 105 per gram for 18-carat silver.