Bangladesh sees one Covid death, 15 cases

Bangladesh reported one more Covid-linked death and 15 cases in the 24 hours to Friday morning.

With the new numbers, the country’s total fatalities rose to 29,434 and caseload to 2,036,612, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate rose to 0.79 percent from Thursday’s 0.45 percent as 1,894 samples were tested.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 percent and the recovery rate at 97.51 percent.

In November, the country reported 10 Covid-linked deaths and 1,345 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and its highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.