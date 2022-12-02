Shipping Minister seeks support for Sheikh Hasina’s greener maritime industry initiative

She called upon the IMO to initiate pilot projects for Bangladesh’s maritime sector to introduce new technologies for greener shipping in the country’s government and private shipping sectors, said a press release of Bangladesh High Commission, London.

Addressing the event, IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim commended Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government for improving Bangladesh’s ship recycling, environmental and safety standards. He also assured IMO’s continuous support to Bangladesh in its transition to a greener shipping industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping, Ports and Waterways and the Head of the Indian delegation to the IMO Council, Sanjeev Ranjan, called for the full restoration of water connectivity between Bangladesh and India, which would be a significant step forward towards decarbonisation. In his remarks, he commended Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the great strides she had made in restoring connectivity between the two friendly neighbours.

Director-General of the Department of Shipping, Bangladesh Commodore Md Nizamul Haq presented the keynote paper on Bangladesh’s roadmap to achieving a greener shipping industry.

Ambassador and Permanent Representation of Brazil to International Organizations in London Marco Farani, Alternate Permanent Representative of Japan to IMO Kohei IWAKI, Deputy High Commissioner for Sri Lanka in the UK Samantha Pathirana and Deputy Director of IMO Tian Bing Huang participated in the panel discussions.

Following the event, a lunch reception was hosted by the Bangladesh delegation where State Minister Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury announced Director General of IMSOMoin Ahmed as Bangladesh’s candidate for Secretary General at the IMO elections in 2023.