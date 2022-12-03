Gold price inflates further, Tk 87, 247 per bhori

Jewellers have raised the price of gold by Tk 3,033 to Tk 87, 247 per bhori (11.664 grams) due to a hike in the price of the precious metal on the international market.

Standing committee on pricing and price monitoring of Bangladesh Jeweller’s Association (BAJUS) made the decision at a meeting held on Saturday.

The price of 22-carat gold is now Tk 7,480 per gram while it is Tk 7,140 for 21-carat said a press release signed by Committee chairman MA Hannan Azad.

The price of 18-carat gold has been fixed at Tk 6,120 a gram while that of traditional one at Tk 5,100 each gram. The new tariff comes into effect on Sunday, the release said.

The price of silver will, however, remain unchanged. The price of 22-carat silver is Tk 130 per gram while 21-carat Tk 123 per gram and the price is Tk 105 per gram of 18-carat silver.