12kg LPG cylinder to cost Tk 46 more

Price of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) has increased by Tk 3.84 per kg to Tk 108.09, from previous price of Tk 104.26 per kg, as Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) today announced the latest price of gas for the month of December.

As per the new price, a retail consumer will get a 12kg LPG cylinder at Tk 1297, instead of Tk 1251. Price has been increased by Tk 46. LPG prices for other sizes of cylinders – from 5.5kg to 45kg – will go up rationally, said BERC chairman Abdul Jalil, who announced the new price at a virtual press briefing.

As per the announcement, the price of “auto gas” (LPG used for motor vehicles) was increased too – to 60.41 per litre from previous price of Tk 58.28 per litre, up by Tk 2.13 per litre.

The new price will be effective from 6 pm today (December 4, 2022).

The price of LPG, marketed by state-owned LP Gas Company, will remain as usual as it is locally produced with a market share of less than 5%.

The LPG price went up to the highest, Tk 1,439 (per 12kg cylinder), in the local market, following the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February this year.