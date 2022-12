The price of soybean oil has decreased in the retail market of the country.

This information was learnt from an emergency instruction of the Ministry of Commerce on Thursday.

The revised price will be effective from December 18.

According to the latest prices of soybean oil, the government has decided to decrease Tk 5 for one litre, Tk 19 for 5 litre and Tk 4 and Tk 5 for one litre non-bottled oil.