Bangladesh reports zero Covid death, 7 new cases

Bangladesh reported seven more Covid cases in the 24 hours to Saturday morning.

With the new numbers, the country’s total caseload rose to 2,037,018, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,438 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity rose to 0.78 percent from Friday’s 0.37 percent from as 894 samples were tested during the period.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 percent while the recovery rate slightly declined to 97.56 percent, respectively.

In November, the country reported 10 Covid-linked deaths and 1,345 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.