Dengue fatalities now 278 with two more deaths

With two more deaths reported from dengue in 24 hours till Monday morning, the official death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose to 278 this year.

During this period, 106 more patients, including 43 in Dhaka city, were hospitalised, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 447 dengue patients, including 243 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The DGHS has recorded 62,127dengue cases and 61,402 recoveries so far this year.