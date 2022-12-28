Evaly chief’s bail rejected, warrant issued

A court in Dhaka has rejected the bail petition of e-commerce platform evaly chairman Shamima Nasreen and issued an arrest warrant against her in a case filed over embezzlement of Tk 3.1 lakh from a customer.

Arif Baker, a consumer, filed the case with Gulshan Police Station on September 17 last year.

Earlier in the day, the court framed charges against Shamima Nasrin and her husband managing director Md Russel in the case.

After Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan read out the charges against the couple, Rassel pleaded not guilty and demanded justice.

And the Magistrate issued the arrest warrant against Shamima as she was absent at the court. She sough time through her lawyer.