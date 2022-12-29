Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata’s makeover of 10 Downing Street flat

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who in recent weeks has faced fresh revolt from within the Conservative party, and his wife Akshata Murthy undertook a makeover of their Number 10 flat, a report said.

As per the Guardian, the couple has installed opulent curtains and velvet sofas in jewel colours at their own expense when they got rid of decor installed by former chancellor George Osborne, India Today reported.

Earlier, Rishi Sunak’s predecessor, Boris Johnson, was subject to an investigation over the makeover of his flat in No 11 Downing Street. But as per the report, Sunak incurred all the expenses of the makeover, unlike Boris.

Rishi Sunak and Aksahta Murthy have opted for fully interlined curtains for all five windows overlooking the garden, hand-pleated and held back with heavy coordinating tassels in red, gold, and the ivory of the damask, the report said.

Window seats in most of the rooms are in a complementary color, while most of the sofas are velvet in jewel colours.