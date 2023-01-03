BPL 2023: Ticket prices for first phase revealed

The ninth season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is set to begin on January 6th, 2023 and tickets for the opening round of BPL T20 matches of the Dhaka phase will be available for sale on January 4th.

A total of seven teams are participating in the league, which will take place in three phases starting from Dhaka, followed by Chattogram, Dhaka, and Sylhet before returning to Dhaka for the final phase.

Ticket counters will remain open from 9:30am to 7:30pm and tickets will be available on match days and before match days. The ticket prices are arranged in five different price ranges, with Grand Stand priced at TK 1500, VIP Stand at TK 1000, Club House at TK 500, North/South Stand at TK 300, and Eastern Stand at TK 200.

Tickets are available at two different locations; Shaheed Suhrawardi Indoor Stadium, Mirpur, and the ticket booth adjacent to Gate 1 of Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

A total of 46 matches will be taking place this year in BPL, with Dhaka set to host 26 matches, Chattogram 12, and Sylhet 8. The teams have already begun preparing for this highly anticipated T20 event.