World Cup winner Messi welcomed in Paris

Lionel Messi has reported back to Paris Saint-Germain having wrapped up celebrations after winning the World Cup with Argentina.

Nonetheless, it’s back to work for the veteran forward, who has to get back into the mindset of helping PSG win every trophy this season, especially the UEFA Champions League.

Right before the training session got underway, the rest of the squad welcomed Messi back with applause as he won the trophy that had long eluded him in his career.

On Wednesday morning, PSG confirmed via social media that Messi had officially returned to the French capital to report back for his club duties after being granted leave following the conclusion of his 2022 World Cup campaign in December, where Argentina won the tournament by beating France on penalties in the final.

It has been suggested that Messi’s success on the international stage has sealed his status as the greatest player of all time, and the 35-year-old has been touted as the leading contender for the 2023 Ballon d’Or.

While the Argentina squad are already pushing Messi to stick around for the 2026 World Cup, his next priority will simply be to carry his form back to club level with Les Parisiens and settle his future. Christophe Galtier’s side scraped a win in their return fixture against Strasbourg but were beaten 3-1 by Lens on New Year’s Day, and they will hope that Messi can provide a boost when he gets back on the pitch.