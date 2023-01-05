Over 100 trees felled in Moulvibazar

Over the past few days, a local influential group in Shamshernagar union of Moulvibazar’s Kamalganj upazila has illegally felled around 105 trees of various species on government land.

Locals said this incident cost the government lakhs of taka in revenue.

They also said tree felling has been going on for the past two days. Trees were cut down by unscrupulous individuals without the approval of the authorities concerned, reports our local correspondent.

According to locals, Shaheed Mia and Ujjal Mia were seen cutting trees from the side of the government pond. At that time, the police also came to inspect the scene. Sensing their presence, the two escaped with their tree-cutting equipment.

Around the pond, it was seen that at least 105 trees of the Belgium and Akashmani species had been felled.

Confirming the incident, Sohel Rana, sub-inspector of Shamshernagar Police Outpost, said a local Union Parishad member has been asked to take care of the rest of the trees.

Mukid Mia, a resident of Satijhir village, said he, his brother, and other locals planted the particular species of trees.

This reporter spoke with Ujjal Mia, who was seen felling the trees. He claimed that he went as a worker there to cut trees.