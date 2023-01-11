Shakib, Sohan fined for Code of Conduct breach

Fortune Barishal captain Shakib Al Hasan and his Rangpur Riders counterpart Nurul Hassan Sohan have been fined 15 percent of their respective match fees for a breach of the BCB Code of Conduct.

Along with them Barishal opening batter Anamul Haque Bijoy was also fined same amount for same reason.

The players was penalised for Code of Conduct violations during today’s Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 match between Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Shakib and Nurul were both found in breach of BCB Code of Conduct for Players which refers to disobeying an umpire’s instruction during a match.

Anamul meanwhile, was penalised for showing dissent at an umpire’s decision.

In addition to the fines, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of each player.

The players admitted their offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Match Referee Akhtar Ahmad and as such, there was no need for formal hearings, BSS reports.

On-field umpires Ravindra Wimalasari and Gazi Sohel, third umpire Morshed Ali Khan and fourth official Mozahid Swapan levelled the charges.

The breaches that are considered Level 1 carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.