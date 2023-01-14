Don't Miss
Gold price hikes to Tk 93,429 per bhori

Jewellers have raised the price of gold by Tk 2, 683 to Tk 93,429 per bhori (11.664 grams) due to a hike of ‘pure gold’ in local market.

The standing committee on pricing and price monitoring of Bangladesh Jeweller’s Association (BAJUS) made the decision at a meeting held on Saturday.

The price of 22-carat gold is now Tk 8,010 per gram while it is Tk 7,645 for 21-carat, said a press release signed by Enamul Haque Bhuiyan, vice-chairman of the committee.

The price of 18-carat gold has been fixed at Tk 6,555 a gram while that of traditional one at Tk 5,460 each gram. The new tariff comes into effect on Sunday, the release said.

The prices of 22-carat silver, 21-carat silver, and 18-carat silver are Tk 147, Tk 140, and Tk120 per gram respectively. The price of traditional silver is Tk90 per gram.