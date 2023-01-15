Girl, 7, injured in shooting near UK church

A seven-year-old girl has suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting close to a central London church.

Police responded at 13:31 GMT to reports shots were fired from a moving vehicle, as a remembrance service took place at St Aloysius Church in Euston.

The Met Police said another girl, aged 12, and four women, aged 21, 41, 48 and 54, were also injured.

The 48-year-old may have life-changing injuries while the 21-year-old’s condition is not life-threatening.

A police representative said the other two women were not in a life-threatening condition and that the 12-year-old girl had been treated for a minor leg injury.

The girl was taken to a central London hospital at about 14:05 and “remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition”.

London Ambulance Service and an air ambulance were also called to the scene in Phoenix Road.

Detectives have urged anyone with video footage or CCTV to contact the force.

Transport for London (TfL) say road closures remain in place while police investigate at the scene and some buses are on diversion.