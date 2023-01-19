Woman found dead inside Sylhet hotel room: Police

A 19-year-old woman was found dead in a Dakshin Surma residential hotel room Wednesday.

However, hotel manager Jahir Miah, the former husband of the 19-year-old, went into hiding after the incident, police said.

The deceased was identified as Nilima Begum Lily from Sylhet’s Osmaninagar upazila.

Md Kamrul Hasan Talukdar, officer-in-charge (OC) of Dakshin Surma Police Station, said the two kept in touch despite their separation.

“We recovered the body from the first floor of ‘Shapla Residential Hotel,’ ramming the door of room No. 105 open after getting information from the hotel staff around 10.45am,” he said.

The body was sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical Hospital for post-mortem, Kamrul said, adding that the body bore no injury marks.

“Police are looking for Jahir. The cause of Lily’s death can be confirmed after investigation