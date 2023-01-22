Lowest 8° C temperature in Sreemangal

Bangladesh saw a slight improvement in lowest temperature in 24 hours, till 6 am on Sunday, though a mild cold wave is sweeping over several parts of the country.

The country’s lowest temperature was recorded at 8 degree Celsius at Tetulia and Srimangal in 24 hours, till 6 am today. The highest temperature was recorded at 29.6 degree Celsius in Teknaf during this period, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

A mild cold wave is sweeping over Rangpur division and the districts of Naogaon and Moulvibazar and it may abate in some places, it added.

Moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the river basins, and light to moderate fog may occur at other places in the country during late night till morning.

Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy skies over the country. Night and day temperatures may rise slightly in the country.