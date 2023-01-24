BPL demonstrates a perfect nail-biter as Sylhet beat Barishal by 2 run

The Sylhet Strikers secured a dramatic 2-run victory over Fortune Barishal in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Tuesday, which came as a perfect example of a nail-biting finish.

The Strikers, who were put to bat first, put up a strong total of 173 for five in their 20 overs, thanks to a brilliant innings from Najmul Hossain Shanto who remained not out on 89 off 66 balls, including 11 fours and 1 six. He was well supported by Tom Moores who scored 40 off 30 balls, hitting 4 fours and 1 six.

The Strikers’ innings got off to a rocky start, losing Zakir Hasan for a duck in the second over, and then losing Towhid Hridoy and Mushfiqur Rahim in quick succession, leaving the team reeling at 15 for 3. But Shanto and Moores put on a 81-run partnership for the fourth wicket to steady the innings. Thisara Perera also contributed with a quickfire 21 off 16 balls. But unfortunately, Imad Wasim retired hurt on 5 off 2 balls.

For Barishal, Mohammad Wasim scalped three wickets conceding 34 runs while Shakib Al Hasan and Kamrul Islam took one wicket each.

In response, Fortune Barishal got off to a good start, with Saif Hassan scoring 31 off 19 balls, including 4 sixes, and Ibrahim Zadran scoring 42 off 37 balls, including 4 fours and 2 sixes.

But the Strikers’ bowlers fought back strongly and were able to restrict the Barishal to 171 for 8 in 20 overs. Rejaur Rahman was the pick of the bowlers for the Strikers, taking 3 wickets, while Mohammad Amir and Tanzim Hasan Sakib also chipped in with 2 wickets each.

Despite some strong efforts by Fortune Barishal’s batter, they fell short by just 2 runs and the Strikers held on for a dramatic victory.

The Strikers have now earned their sixth win in the BPL, while Barishal have experienced their second defeat in the seven matches the two teams have played thus far in this year’s BPL.