9 new Covid cases with zero death recorded

Nine new Covid-19 cases were reported in the country in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with the new number, the country’s total caseload rose to 2,037,478. However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,441 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity dropped to 0.47 per cent from Tuesday’s 0.49 per cent as 1,924 samples were tested.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.44 percent while the recovery rate rose to 97.75 per cent.

Bangladesh reported its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 in 2021 and daily fatalities of 264 on August 5 of the same year.