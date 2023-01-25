DCs asked to take steps to contain prices of essentials in Ramadan

Deputy commissioners (DCs) have been asked to remain vigilant so that no one can manipulate the prices of daily essentials during the month of Ramadan, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said on Wednesday.

The minister said this while talking to reporters after the fourth meeting with DCs at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the city, reports UNB.

“I have asked them to take strict measures so that no one can take advantage of the prices of necessary items during Ramadan,” he said.

He also asked them to remain aware of consumer rights.

“The assistance of DCs is needed to expand trade, and many have alleged that they failed to get fair prices for rawhides during Eid-ul-Azha. Please take necessary steps in this regard,” he said.

Replying to a question about monitoring markets, Tipu said the DCs have been asked to implement all steps taken by the government.

The three-day annual conference of the deputy commissioners began on Tuesday.

This time there will be a total of 26 sessions, including 20 working sessions, with various ministries at the DC conference that will end on Thursday.