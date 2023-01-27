Momen inaugurates two new units of M.A.G. Osmani Medical College and Hospital

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen inaugurated two new units of the Sylhet M.A.G. Osmani Medical College and Hospital today.

“The ICU-3 and NCDC units will contribute to improving healthcare for the people of the region,” he said while addressing the inauguration ceremony.

He urged the concerned authorities to start working on developing a second branch of the hospital.

“Another branch will ease pressure on the hospital and improve healthcare services,” he said.

“Once the second branch starts operating, people of Sylhet will no longer have to go abroad for treatment,” he added.

The minister mentioned in his speech that Bangladesh will not allow any more Rohingya people from Myanmar to enter its territory.

Later, he visited the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium to watch a BPL match between Sylhet Strikers and Rangpur Riders.