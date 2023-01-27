Two held with Yaba pills in Moulvibazar

Police in a drive arrested two men along with 52 Yaba pills from Brahmanbazar area under Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district on Thursday night.

The arrested were Md Sohag Miah,19 and Md Kamal Mia, 26, residents of Kadipur union of the upazila.

Kulaura Police Station officer in-charge Md Abdus Salek said acting on a tip-off, a team of police led by sub-inspector Bidhyut Purkayostho conducted a raid in Brahmanbazar union area and arrested the men along with the drugs.

A case was filed with Kulaura Police Station against them under Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.