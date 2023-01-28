Two killed in truck, CNG collision in Srimangal

Srimangal (Moulvibazar) Correspondent : Two persons including driver have been killed in collision between a speeding truck and CNG-driven autorickshaw on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway under Srimangal in Moulvibazar district.

The accident happened at Uttarsur area of the highway under Srimangal upazila on Saturday (January 28) afternoon.

The deceased were autorickshaw driver Ali Akbar, son of late Ramzan Ali of village Shashon under Bhunbir union of the upazila, and Moulana Salah Uddin, owner of Jamjam Pharmacy in Srimangal. At that time, passenger Motaleb Mia, son of late Shafiq Mia of village Sathgaon, was also critically injured.

Local sources said the truck and CNG-run autorickshaw collided againt each other early Saturday afternoon on Uttarsur area of the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Srimangal, leaving the autorickshaw badly damaged.

Reeceiving information, Fire Service personnel went to the spot and took the injured to the local Upazila Health Complex in a critical condition. As this condition deteriorated, autorickshaw driver Ali Akbar was shifted to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. On the other hand, businessman Salah Uddin died on his way to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital, while the injured passenger Motaleb is now undergoing treatment at Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital.

Srimangal Sathgaon Highway Police Station’s sub-inspector Rakib Ahmed said the CNG-run autorickshaw has been kept under police station custody. The killer truck couldn’t be identified. A case was filed in this regard.