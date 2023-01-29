Man burned to death as truck catches fire in Sylhet

A man was burnt to death in a fire that originated from a collision between two trucks at Parairchak in Sylhet city on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Sabuj Mia, 20, a helper of a truck driver in Chuadanga district.

Razaul Karim, officer-in-charge of Moglabazar Police Station, said the truck caught fire on Sunday morning as it crashed into another truck, leaving Sabuj dead on the spot.

Police suspected that the helper might have been sleeping inside the truck when the accident occurred. On information, a firefighting unit rushed to spot and extinguished the blaze.

Police also recovered the charred body of Sabuj from the vehicle and sent it to Sylhet Osmani Medical College and Hospital morgue for autopsy.