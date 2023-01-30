C&F agents on 2-day strike for 8-point demands

Export and import activities at all customs houses and customs stations have been kept stopped as The Federation of Bangladesh Customs Clearing and Forwarding Agents Association has been observing a two-day work abstention.

C&F Agents Association Secretary General Sultan Hossain Khan announced the strike at a press conference on Sunday to realise their 8-point demands.

The demands includes HS Code and CPC, amendment of custom agent licensing rules.

Customs officials said on Monday C&F agents have been observing the strike suspending activities at 27 customs stations across the country. The strike will go on on Tuesday too.

But, unloading of goods from ships at the port and internal operations are normal.