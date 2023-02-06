One gets death, 4 life term jail for killing bank official in Sylhet

A Sylhet court sentenced one person to death and four others to life term imprisonment for killing a bank official of the district in 2014.

Sylhet Speedy Trial Tribunal Judge Md. Shahadat Hossain Pramanik handed down the verdict this morning.

The accused who have been sentenced to death is Ripon Pal, those who received life imprisonment are – Bimal Pal, Uttam Pal, Chitta Pal and Ashish Pal.

The court also fined them Taka 20,000 each, special public prosecutor (pp) Advocate Sarwar Ahmed Chowdhury Abdal said.

According to the case details, on June 30, 2014, the convict forced bank officer Pranajit Pal to get down from a rickshaw at around 9pm in front of the Senatorial Shop in Moulvibazar Shamsher Nagar Road and hit him indiscriminately along with his accomplices.

Later, the witnesses rescued him and took him to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital, where on-duty doctors declared him dead.

The victim’s wife filed a murder case against the accused at Moulvibazar Model Police Station.

Later, the case was sent to the Sylhet Speedy Trial Tribunal for trial at the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Police submitted a charge-sheet against them.

After examining the record and witnesses, the court found them guilty.