Hero Alam fined for exceeding speed limit in Habiganj

Habiganj Correspondent : Ashraful Hossain alias Hero Alam has been fined as his car exceeded the speed.

Shayestaganj Habiganj highway police on Tuesday fined him Tk 2500 as he was heading to Habiganj to collect his gift car.

Shayesthaganj highway police station officer-in-charge Saleh Ahmed confirmed this and said Hero Alam has been fined at Shayesthaganj area of Dhaka-Sylhet highway as his car exceeded the speed.

The much-talked-about Ashraful Hossain alias Hero Alam contested the by-elections to Bogura-6 and Bogura-4. Hero Alam was defeated by a narrow margin by the AL-led 14 party alliance candidate Rezaul Karim Tansen.

One day ahead of the by-election, a teacher from Habiganj in Facebook live declared that he would gift Hero Alam a car.

Teacher M Mokhlesur Rahman is a resident of Narpoti village of Chunarughat upazila in Habiganj. He is the head teacher of Haji Jabbar GL Academy and High School in the same upazila. As Hero Alam would be going there, thousands of people thronged the teacher’s house.

A youth from nearby Fulbari village, Zubayer said, “I have heard about Hero Alam from others. Today I have come to this village to see him.”

In Facebook live on 31 January, Mokhlesur Rahman said, “Hero Alam once was zero. He has become hero from zero. He has been independent candidate in two constituencies. People in Bogura like him very much. He has won the hearts of the Bogura people. No matter what the election results may be, I want to gift him the car on behalf of Sylhet division.”

In the beginning Hero Alam didn’t pay attention to the matter and did not contact the teacher. After a few days, M Mokhlesur Rahman came in Facebook live again and then Hero Alam made contact.