Sylhet beat Khulna to confirm first qualifier of BPL

Sylhet Strikers confirmed that they would be one of the two teams to play the first Qualifier of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), after recording a comprehensive six-wicket win over Khulna Tigers at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.

They finished the group phase with 18 points from 12 games to retain their top spot following the victory. Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders remain the two other teams which could finish the group phase with 18 points but it would be tougher for both of the teams to go on top, beating Sylhet by net run rate.

Khulna on the other hand languished at the bottom of the table with four points from 11 matches after this latest defeat.

They, however, put up yet another mediocre batting show to be restricted to 113-8, a total that Sylhet overhauled with ease, making 114-4 in 7.3 overs.

Zakir Hasan hit 50 off 46 with five fours and one six to make the chase a cake-walk. He was ably supported by Mushfiqur Rahim who made 39 off 34, striking four boundaries.

The duo shared 90-run for the third wicket stand and helped the side close in on victory after Sylhet lost their openers Towhid Hridoy (5) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (3) for single digit figure, which left the side to precarious 10-2.

Both of the batters were dismissed in the space of just two balls but that mattered little.

Earlier, Sylhet bowlers came up with a disciplined bowling to stifle Khulna batters with Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Imad Wasim playing key role. Sakib snapped up 3-22 while Wasim conceded just 10 runs for his two wickets in four overs.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy was the top-scorer with run-a-ball-41 while Nahidul Islam made 22.