Khaled Mahmud, Mahedi, Pooran and Mosaddek fined by BCB

Khulna Tigers Head Coach Khaled Mahmud Sujan, Rangpur Riders duo Shak Mahedi Hasan and Nicholas Pooran, and Comilla Victorians’ Musaddek Hossain have been fined for breaching the BCB Code of Conduct.

Mahmud was fined 30 percent of his match fees for a Level 1 breach (Article 2.20. Conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game) of the BCB Code of Conduct Players and Player Support Personnel during the Ispahani BPL T20 match against Fortune Barishal at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur on 10 February.

In addition to the fine, two (02) demerit points have been added to the Mahmud’s disciplinary record. On-field umpires Ali Arman Rajon and Ravindra Wimalasari, third umpire Muhammad Kamruzzaman and fourth official Mahfuzur Rahman Litu levelled the charge.

Mahmud accepted the sanction proposed by Match Referee Debabrata Paul and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

Mahedi was found in breach (Level 1) of Article 2.2, which refers to abuse of cricket equipment, in the Eliminator on 12 February against Fortune Barishal at the SBNCS and was fined 25 percent of his match fees. One (01) demerit point was also added to his disciplinary record.

Pooran meanwhile, breached the BCB’s clothing regulations (Level 1, Article 2.22) in the same match and was handed a 50 percent match-fee fine. Two (02) demerit points were added to his record also.

On-field umpires Prageeth Rambukwella and Ali Arman Rajon, third umpire Tanvir Ahmed and fourth official Mahfuzur Rahman Litu brought the charges. The players admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Match Referee Akhtar Ahmad.

Musaddek was fined 25 percent of his match fees while, one (01) demerit point was added to his disciplinary record for breaching the logo guideline (Level 1, Article 2.22) in the first Qualifier against Sylhet Strikers at the SBNCS on 12 February.

On-field umpires David Millns and Raveeendra Wimalasiri, third umpire Muhammad Kamruzzaman and fourth official Muzahid Swapan levelled the charge. The player did not contest the sanction proposed by Match Referee Neeyamur Rashid and therefore, no formal hearing was required.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Source: Cricfrenzy