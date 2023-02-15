NBR Chairman visits PRAN-RFL’s industrial park in Habiganj

National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem visited an industrial park of country’s leading business conglomerate PRAN-RFL Group in Habiganj yesterday.

Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman and chief executive officer at PRAN-RFL Group, Choudhury Atiur Rasul, director (Accounts) and Kamruzzaman Kamal, director (Marketing) welcomed the NBR Chairman at Habiganj Industrial Park.

Muneem visited various manufacturing units of the industrial park including biscuit, juice and beverage, confectionery, liquid glucose, transformer and bicycle, said a press release today.

During the visit, the NBR Chairman inaugurated new plants of noodles and cables in the Park.

Muneem praised the group for manufacturing products using state-of-the-art technology. He said that the economy of Bangladesh is progressing rapidly.

Mentioning that the government is taking necessary steps to create congenial atmosphere for business in Bangladesh, he suggested PRAN-RFL to invest more in the heavy industries sector. “It will not only enrich our economy, but also create huge employments,” he added.

Ahsan Khan Chowdhury said, “PRAN-RFL’s Habiganj Industrial Park has changed the overall economy of Habiganj. Around 25,000 people are working in the Industrial Park and most of them have come from local areas. PRAN-RFL group is continuously adding more production lines and creating employments in the park.”

Masud Sadiq, member (Customs Policy) of the NBR, Sams Uddin Ahmed, member (Tax Policy), Zakia Sultana, member (VAT Policy), Akbar Hossain, commissioner at the Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, Sylhet, Syed Zakir Hossain, Commissioner of Taxes and high officials of NBR also accompanied the NBR chairman at the Habiganj Industrial Park.