Four killed, 20 injured as bus overturns in Habiganj

Habiganj Correspondent : Four people were killed and at least 20 injured as a bus overturned on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Bahubal upazila of Habiganj district on Thursday.

Details of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Habiganj Bus Owners Association general secretary Shangka Suvro said, “A bus was carrying passengers from Sylhet city to Habiganj district on Thursday. The bus overturned on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Baganbari area of Bahubal upazila at about 6.30pm after its driver lost control over the steering.”

He further said four passengers died on the spot and at least 20 injured in the accident.

Being informed, three units of Fire Service from Habiganj and Shaiestaganj rushed to the spot and started rescue operation there.

Habiganj Fire Service Station deputy assistant director Sakaria Haider said they recovered three bodies from the spot.

“One died while taken to a hospital. However, details of the deceased are yet to be known,” he said.

The injured were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Witnesses said traffic movement on the highway was suspended for one and a half hours due to the accident. Later, traffic movement was resumed about 8.00pm after removal of the car from the highway.